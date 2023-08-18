Manchester United’s recent loan spells have yielded good results, with the likes of Amad, Alvaro Fernandez, and Hannibal becoming genuine first-team candidates after time away from the club.

Towering centre-back Will Fish could be the next to add his name to the list.

Fish recently played for Hibernian, the Scottish side, against Luzern in the UEFA Europa Conference League, and put in a masterful defensive display to put his team one step away from group-stage qualification, a remarkable achievement.

Hibernian drew 2-2 against the Swiss side, progressing to the next round courtesy of their 3-1 win in the first leg. They will now play Premier League outfit Aston Villa in the final step before the group stage begins.

As per SofaScore, the United academy prospect was everywhere defensively, making seven clearances, including a crucial one off the line, in addition to two blocks, interceptions and a tackle.

Fish is in familiar surroundings at Hibernian after his fruitful loan spell in Scotland last year.

He came back to United at the start of this season and made some appearances during the pre-season but continuity was deemed paramount as he went back to the place where he flourished.

He made 22 appearances for Hibernian across all competitions last year and showed great defensive instinct. He even scored three goals as Hibernian exceeded expectations.

They finished fifth after making the Championship round of the Scottish League.

This year’s start has been less than ideal, as they’ve lost their opening two games to stand second from bottom in the league.

Fish played the full 90 in both games as his team conceded five goals.

United, Hibernian, and the player himself will hope that they can transfer their European form to the domestic circuit soon. Fish has improved at the Scottish club and more eyeballs on him could lead to a glittering future in the game for him, at United or elsewhere.

