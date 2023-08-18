Man United’s transfer business is not enough and the window has been average – opinion



Manchester United kicked off their Premier League campaign last Monday in a nervy 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers courtesy of Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman might have clinched the all-important goal but it was new signing Andre Onana who made the biggest headlines for different reasons.

Onana was superb on his official United debut and showed why Erik ten Hag was eager to move mountains to land him. He was brilliant at his kicking, playing with the ball at his feet and even claiming crosses.

Late into the game as Wolves were pushing for an equaliser, a cross flew into the box before the shot-stopper speedily leapt off his line to calmly collect the ball and relieve pressure. That moment encapsulated the kind of impact United fans can expect from Onana going forward.

Another signing also named in the starting XI by Ten Hag was Mason Mount. The former Chelsea man quietly went about his business and his performance was decent.

United’s other recruit, Rasmus Hojlund only watched from the stands and did not feature as he is currently recovering from a back injury sustained during his time with Atalanta.

Despite all three players being shrewd acquisitions and fitting the mould of what Ten Hag and the club sought to get heading into the transfer window, there is an argument to be made that United’s summer business has been nothing short of average so far.

Compared to their close rivals, the Red Devils’ activity in the market has not been up to the level required both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Why is this the case?

Incomings

Despite landing Mount, it’s an open secret that Ten Hag is still on the hunt for extra midfield reinforcements.

Sofyan Amrabat reportedly tops the Dutchman’s list for further additions in the middle of the park. After securing Hojlund’s services, the expectation was that an immediate swoop for Amrabat would be launched. However, things on this front seem to have gone cold.

The Fiorentina star is still reportedly keen on an Old Trafford switch but is growing frustrated at the amount of time United are taking to lodge their bid.

Even more worrying is that Liverpool are sniffing around the Moroccan after their humiliation of being outdone by Chelsea in the respective pursuits of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

United’s delays are occasioned by their inability to shift out one of Donny van de Beek or Scott McTominay.

At this point, it would be unthinkable for the Red Devils to miss out on Amrabat. It would be a case of adding insult to injury if Liverpool gazump them for the 26-year-old.

In addition to Amrabat, United are faltering in their attempts at signing defenders, amidst Harry Maguire’s refusal to leave the club.

Ten Hag was weighing up moves for stars like Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard and OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo but these moves appear to have gone up in smoke.

A report covered by The Peoples Person explained that Pavard is “unlikely” to join the ranks at the Theatre of Dreams despite his desire to make the switch from Germany.

Todibo is also understood to be frustrated and in a “dilemma” regarding whether or not he will be a United player this term.

Unless something dramatic happens and the situation changes, these failed moves reinforce the view that the transfer window has so far been underwhelming.

Combine this with the transfer window other top clubs in England are having.

Arsenal, for example, have tied down Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, David Raya and Jurrien Timber – both were on Ten Hag’s radar before the Gunners came in for them.

Chelsea have signed Caicedo, Lavia, Axel Disasi, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez and Angelo and are close to taking Michael Olise to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City have strengthened by adding Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol. The English champions are also after Jeremy Doku and Lucas Paqueta as they seek to mount yet another title charge.

United’s competitors are growing more formidable and robust and it’s imperative the Red Devils keep up so as to ensure Ten Hag’s revolution does not stagnate.

Not to say that Onana, Mount and Hojlund are not as good as the other players signed by rival teams but certainly more is needed to give the Red Devils a greater foothold in challenging for top honours and the best silverware.

Deals collapsing simply does not help and it only strains the mood.

Outgoings

Even more infuriating than United’s inability to get transfers over the line is their ineptitude when it comes to selling their fringe players.

Getting rid of deadwood is just as important and vital as bringing in fresh faces and until now, the former has proven to be disastrous.

The 20-time English champions have been unable to get rid of Harry Maguire, who could not reach an agreement over personal terms with West Ham.

The 30-year-old is now set to stay put.

United have also been unsuccessful in parting ways with Scott McTominay as they have, it must be said, grossly overpriced him. The Hammers submitted a proposal of £30m for the Scotland international, which was quickly rebuffed.

The result of United’s hardline stance is that David Moyes looked elsewhere in the form of James Ward-Prowse and now they’re seemingly stuck with McTominay.

United are also still yet to find a breakthrough with Nottingham Forest for Dean Henderson who spent time out on loan at the City Ground last campaign.

Henderson appears poised to remain on the books as Onana’s deputy unless of course, things change.

Then there’s Eric Bailly who for all intents and purposes can’t nail down an alternate team after it was made fundamentally clear he was no longer part of Ten Hag’s United.

United did well to let Fred, Alex Telles and Anthony Elanga, go but there is more work to be done on this front.

Reaping a fee from cutting ties with players who are no longer a big part of Ten Hag’s plans could facilitate a late scramble for new signings.

However, at the moment, it’s looking grim and turning out to be yet another below-par transfer window for United.

