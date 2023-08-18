Manchester United forward Antony faces allegations of domestic violence



Manchester United footballer Antony is currently under scrutiny following allegations of domestic violence made by DJ and influencer Gabriela Cavallin.

Representatives for Cavallin in England have compiled a 70-page document, which reportedly contains evidence of abusive behaviour and aggression by the player.

According to Vanessa Souza, Cavallin’s lawyer, Antony could potentially be charged with three distinct crimes under English law.

These allegations include sending threatening messages, confining Cavallin in their residence, and acts of domestic violence that resulted in physical injuries.

Souza stated to UOL, “The actions are classified as three different crimes in England.”

Cavallin has expressed her distress over the incidents, recounting the trauma she experienced during her time with Antony.

Earlier in June, she filed a police report in São Paulo, Brazil, accusing Antony of threats, domestic violence, and causing bodily harm. “Despite my efforts to move on, I still struggle with sleep and haven’t been able to work,” shared Cavallin.

In Brazil, the investigation is ongoing, with witness testimonies being collected. Attempts to reach out to Antony’s representatives for comments have so far been unfruitful.

Furthermore, Cavallin had previously sought a protective order against the 23-year-old footballer.

She detailed her experiences in an interview with TV Record, where she claimed to have been assaulted with glass and received death threats from Antony.

The alleged threat was chilling, with Antony purportedly stating, “If you’re not going to be with me, you’re not going to be with anyone else. It’s going to end up here for you. We’re going to die together now, me, you, and our son.”

The case has garnered significant attention, and while the investigation is ongoing, it underscores the importance of addressing and combating domestic violence in all sectors of society.

Manchester United and the broader football community will undoubtedly be watching closely as the situation unfolds.