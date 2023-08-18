Mason Greenwood causing “unease” in Manchester United squad



The Manchester United dressing room is said to have a palpable sense of “unease” at the prospective reintroduction of Mason Greenwood, according to reports.

French outlet, Sports Zone, contend the outlined plan to reinstate the English forward in the United squad has raised “questions” amongst other players.

The report further suggests United’s squad “would have liked a say” on the matter, implying they have not been consulted in the way they would have preferred.

This is thought to be causing this sense of unease amongst the dressing room, as the team continues to prepare for this weekend’s game against Tottenham Hotspur.

There has been a whirlwind of controversy in the last few days over the future of Greenwood at Old Trafford, with a host of relevant entities expressing their outright rejection at the leaked plan of reintegration.

This constitutes one of the first reports suggesting these feelings may be mirrored in the United dressing room however.

The Athletic has released a wide-ranging expose on said plan, which includes a considerable level of cooperation on the footballing side of the club.

The report suggests Erik ten Hag and John Murtough (United’s Football Director) are “supportive and encouraging” of Greenwood’s return, with the former playing an active role in the plan.

A staggered public approach by Ten Hag in press conferences is envisioned, whereby the Dutchman begins to refer to Greenwood as an active member of his squad after a certain period of time; the intention to slowly normalise the forward as if he were any other United player.

Furthermore, the idea of an interview by Greenwood himself, once he is “bedded back into the club,” has been discussed, though this is not settled.

An aspect of the proposed plan even covered the type of training images which would be used of Greenwood on the club’s social media; a carefully curated approach suggesting United officials are acutely aware of the potential negative reactions of their decision.

The fact that such extensive planning had covered the minutiae of social media campaigns months from now, but failed to properly consult the United dressing room, speaks volumes.

This debacle is continuing to demonstrate the absolute worst side of the current United institution.

