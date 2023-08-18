Ona Batlle has messaged former United teammates ahead of World Cup final

Manchester United players, Ella Toone, Mary Earps and Katie Zelem will come face to face with former teammate Ona Batlle in the World Cup Final on Sunday.

Talking to the press, Batlle confirmed that she had been in touch with the three girls as well as former United striker Alessia Russo after they beat Australia in the semi-final.

“I sent a message to them,” she smiled, “I said congrats and I said I wanted to see them there.”

She expanded further on their relationship and what it means that they all made the final, “It’s beautiful because we’ve shared three years together and now we’re going to share a World Cup final together.”

Batlle confirmed that Spain have a fully fit squad ahead of the grand finale of what has been an exciting tournament.

Spain have had their troubles in the lead-up to the competition with 15 players refusing to play under Jorge Vilde.

Three of those returned to the side ahead of the World Cup but their troubles off the pitch don’t seem to have affected their performance much.

They have put in convincing performances throughout, except for their shock 4-0 defeat to Japan in the group stages.

A number of their starting XI play for Barcelona who won the Champions League and Liga F last season.

Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze also play for Barcelona so both teams will know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

Batlle continued, “We know that they have a really good team and they’ve been doing good so I think it will be a really good game, it will be tough to play.”

The two teams will face each other at 11 am BST at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.