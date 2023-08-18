Predicted Man United XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Jadon Sancho to be recalled



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said Lisandro Martinez should be fit for tomorrow’s match against Spurs.

He did not mention any other injuries, so this suggests the defence will be the same one that started the match against Wolves on Monday.

This would mean Andre Onana in goal, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back, Raphael Varane and Martinez at centre back and Luke Shaw at left back.

United’s new midfield trio of Casemiro, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes was a shambles against Wolves but we expect Ten Hag to stick with it. It is a case of working out which of Mount and Fernandes sits and which makes the forward run, so that the Brazilian is not outnumbered in midfield.

Up front, we predict a change from the starting line-up vs. Wolves. Alejandro Garnacho, last season’s breakthrough star, was given a start but really fluffed his lines. It’s unfair to judge him on one game but especially as tomorrow’s is a tough away fixture, a more senior player could be brought in.

Given the fact that Anthony Martial is short of match fitness and that Rasmus Hojlund is still injured, this could mean Jadon Sancho coming in for Garnacho.

This could be a straight swap, with Marcus Rashford staying up front, or it could mean Rashford moving back out to the left wing and Sancho playing in the false nine role he executed to good effect in pre-season.

Martial will probably get 30 minutes from the bench.

Players definitely ruled out besides Hojlund are Tom Heaton (calf strain), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Amad (knee) and Kobbie Mainoo (ankle/foot).

Despite this week’s media frenzy, Mason Greenwood remains a long-term absentee after an off-field situation led to his suspension by the club early last year.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s trip to North London: