Sam Allardyce explains why Harry Maguire rejected West Ham United

Manchester United’s transfer window has seen the additions of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund for a combined fee north of £150million.

Erik ten Hag is also hoping for further new faces, but the club need to sell players in order to facilitate any more signings.

United have placed players on the transfer list but have only managed to move Brazilian midfielder Fred out of the first team squad, who secured a switch to Turkey last week.

Harry Maguire is among the players United are willing to listen to offers for and did accept a £30million bid from West Ham United earlier in the window.

However, the deal fell through due to the Maguire failing to agree personal terms with The Hammers.

The exact reasons for the breakdown have been somewhat unclear, but former Premier League manager Sam Allardyce says the defender is aiming higher than playing for David Moyes’ side.

Speaking on his Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Allardyce believes West Ham’s struggles in the league last season are the main reason behind Maguire turning down the move.

“He turned West Ham down, he’s turned it down,” says Allardyce. “I know his agent really well so. I think that, and this is no disrespect to West Ham, because I have managed, them, but he feels that with the troubles they had last season down the bottom of the league he doesn’t want to be going there, he wants something bigger.”

After losing his place in the first team at Old Trafford under Ten Hag, Maguire’s chances of getting enough minutes under his belt this season are diminishing at United, which is likely to hinder his prospects of starting role in England’s EURO 2024 campaign.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have solidified their partnership at the heart of United’s defence, with Victor Lindelof and natural left-back Luke Shaw also being picked in front of the former captain.

This has ultimately left Maguire as fifth choice in his position, and with a European Championships on the horizon at the end of next season, he is in danger of losing his place in Gareth Southgate’s first team.

A move looks to be the 30-year-old’s best chance of solidifying his place in the England team for next summer’s tournament but what is becoming clear is that he won’t be going to the London Stadium.

Still, United remain open to offers for the defender and are lining up a replacement in the shape of Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard if Maguire does eventually end his turbulent spell in Manchester, although other clubs are also showing interest in the World Cup winner.