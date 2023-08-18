Thomas Tuchel reveals plan for Manchester United target Ryan Gravenberch amid rising interest

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plan for Manchester United transfer target Ryan Gravenberch amid rising interest in the midfielder from several clubs.

The Manchester Evening News reported that Tuchel is prepared to provide the 21 year old an opportunity to break into the Bayern team so long as he remains patient.

“I see him in an attacking position,” Tuchel explained before adding, “But there’s a lot of competition there. I see his strengths under pressure from opponents and in dribbling. I’m very happy with the way he’s training. If he’s patient, he’ll get his chance.”

While Tuchel’s comments may suggest that there is hope for Gravenberch for a future at Bayern, journalist Christian Falk claimed that he is not the exact kind of midfielder that Bayern requires as of late.

Falk explained that while the Dutch midfielder operates as more of a number 8, Tuchel is in need of a player who occupies the number 6 position, going on to claim that the Bayern manager doesn’t really rely on Gravenberch’s services.

These reports come as the 21 year old continues to be linked with both Man United and Liverpool.

The Peoples Person reported that United made contact with Bayern earlier in the week to inquire about Gravenberch’s potential transfer.

Erik ten Hag remains determined to sign another midfielder before the transfer deadline, meaning that Gravenberch could be a stellar option should talks with Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat fail to materialise in a deal.

Still, any potential move by United for the Dutch rising star could be disrupted by Liverpool, who have ramped up their efforts to sign Gravenberch.

Fussball Transfers claimed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is willing to spend as much as 30 million euros to bring Gravenberch to Anfield.

While the 21 year old reportedly agreed to personal terms with Liverpool in April, no deal has since materialised.

Now, Fussball Transfers believes that Gravenberch would actually prefer a move to Old Trafford, putting United in the driver’s seat if this claim proves accurate.

However, Falk also explained that Liverpool are not prioritising their search for a number 8, which happens to be Gravenberch’s primary role.

Despite Tuchel’s openness to keeping Gravenberch at Bayern, the Bundesliga champions reportedly made him available for loan, meaning that United may be able to explore several avenues for signing the player.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, the Red Devils will do well to advance a deal for Gravenberch should they hope to reinforce their midfield, particularly with Amrabat’s transfer being uncertain.