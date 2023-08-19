Erik ten Hag faced up to the media ahead of Manchester United’s first away trip of the season, with plenty of intrigue surrounding the match to come against Tottenham Hotspur, as well as the game gone against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Peoples Person covered the first section of the press conference yesterday, but in the embargoed section, there was plenty else to discuss.

His comments on young Kobbie Mainoo will no doubt have fans excited for the starlet’s eventual return, but what he had to say about Andre Onana and his philosophy were also of interest.

During the embargoed section of the pre-match press conference against Spurs, the manager was asked whether, in light of the late penalty shout against Onana, his new goalkeeper may need to reign in his enthusiasm.

While Ten Hag accepted that there were times when his shot stopper would need to “manage himself” and realise that there would be times when he needed “to be more passive,” he was generally very happy with Onana’s style of play.

The Dutchman described his keeper as “a very proactive player,” adding that he “likes it when players are proactive.”

Erik ten Hag went even further, saying that such players were exactly the type that Man United need.

That will hardly come as a surprise to observers of the former Ajax boss’ recruitment strategy during his time at United.

Of course, in Onana’s case, followers of his career will have known exactly what The Red Devils were getting – “proactive” barely begins to cover his all-or-nothing style of play.

This is also the case with signings such as Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro – front foot defensive players whose determination to win the ball will see them take risks and unsettle their opponents.

Even Antony, who is yet to really hit his stride at Old Trafford, is a high shot volume player with a huge amount of defensive intensity even on a bad day, while the likes of Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund are unceasing in their runs.

With that in mind, Erik ten Hag’s comments ahead of Tottenham Hotspur can be read not only as a defence of Andre Onana, but as a sign of what to expect from Manchester United moving forward.