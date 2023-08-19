Andre Onana sets himself apart as Man United are humiliated by Tottenham Hotspur



Manchester United suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

United were sunk by goals from Pape Matar Sarr and an own-goal from Lisandro Martinez, in what can only be described as a shambolic performance.

Erik ten Hag’s men had 44% of the ball compared to Tottenham’s 56%.

United managed a total of 22 shots, with six of them being on target. Their North London rivals registered a total of 15 cracks at goal with six requiring Andre Onana to swing into action.

The Red Devils only strung together 398 passes with a pass accuracy of 82%.

Tottenham managed 501 passes with a success rate of 85%.

During an outing where many of United’s players were poor, Andre Onana distinguished himself between the sticks.

It was hardly his fault that the 20-time English champions conceded two goals as he could not do much about either.

The Cameroonian had a pass accuracy of 79% to his name. There was a moment of the game in which he impressively pinged the ball to Alejandro Garnacho, to the awe of many. He completed four long balls in total.

Onana had 40 touches of the ball and completed 22 passes.

He made five saves and without some of his interventions, Tottenham would have probably scored more goals.

Four of his saves were made from close range.

The 27-year-old claimed the ball on one occasion and he won the one aerial duel he was required to contest.

Andre Onana’s game by numbers vs. Tottenham: 79% pass accuracy

40 touches

22 passes completed

5 saves

4 saves from close range

4 long balls completed

1 high claim

Man Utd's best player.

Even against Wolves last Monday, Onana stood out and during another season in which United have started badly, he has been one of the few positives.

He certainly seems to be experiencing no problems transitioning into English football. It’s up to his teammates and the manager to get their act together.

