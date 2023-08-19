Home » Confirmed Man United XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Erik ten Hag names unchanged side

Confirmed Man United XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Erik ten Hag names unchanged side

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy


Erik ten Hag has named an unchanged side for this evening’s Premier League clash against Spurs in North London.

It was widely expected that Jadon Sancho would come in for Alejandro Garnacho, who disappointed against Wolves in Monday’s season opener.

However, Ten Hag has kept faith in the Argentinian.

He will line up on the left of the attack, with Marcus Rashford up front and Antony wide right.

The midfield comprises Casemiro, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw form the back four, with Andre Onana in goal.

On the substitutes bench, Ten Hag names two goalkeepers, Dean Henderson and Radek Vitek.

Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof are the only defensive options named on the bench.

Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Facu Pellistri, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial are also named substitutes.

Former captain Harry Maguire did not travel with the squad amidst rumours of a possible exit from the club. Donny van de Beek is also absent from the squad.

He, too, is subject to speculation over a transfer.

