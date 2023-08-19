Erik ten Hag gives encouraging Kobbie Mainoo injury update, tips him for big role



Kobbie Mainoo’s injury during the pre-season dampened the immediate hopes of a breakout from another youngster at Manchester United this season.

However, Erik ten Hag has given an update on his injury during the embargoed section of the press conference ahead of the game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Mainoo trudged off within the first five minutes during the game against Real Madrid and the extent of his injury was later confirmed by Ten Hag.

Now, he has updated that Mainoo is recovering well from injury and he could be available in “not one month, but two”.

It means that the academy graduate could return when the second international break of the season ends near the end of October.

The manager was glowing in his praise for the midfielder. He backed him to play the crucial role in midfield alongside Casemiro once he’s back.

Before his untimely injury, Mainoo had already earned the trust of his manager and teammates with performances that belied his age in pre-season.

He would have arguably had an outside chance at starting the Premier League opener if he was not injured.

Casemiro’s performance has come under the scanner after the Wolves game.

Ten Hag’s failed attempts at creating a “box midfield” led to the Brazilian being left on an island as the midfield emptied. Matheus Cunha had the whole midfield to himself, a repeat of which against Spurs would guarantee a United defeat.

United’s attempts to secure another midfielder that plays as a No 6 (defensive-minded) have not yielded any result so far, with negotiations for Sofyan Amrabat stuck in limbo.

In such a situation, Mainoo could be set for a big role this season upon his return from injury and United will have another academy graduate shining for the first team after Alejandro Garnacho last year.

