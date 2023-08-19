Erik ten Hag takes positives from Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur



Erik ten Hag spoke to the media after his side’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United started the game well, created some good chances, but failed to convert them.

The hosts took control in the second half and buried their two chances to get the three points.

Despite the setback, Ten Hag found positives in the team’s performance, especially in the first half.

“I liked the first half, a very good performance, but we have to score. We created good chances, really good press and had many chances to score,” he reflected.

The manager’s comments highlight the team’s potential and the need for clinical finishing to capitalize on created opportunities.

Ten Hag also praised the midfield’s performance, noting, “Midfield played well, it was good.”

However, he was quick to point out areas of improvement, emphasizing that the team can always do better and should be wary of leaving spaces when pushing forward.

In addition to discussing the game, Ten Hag addressed the notable absences of players Donny Van de Beek and Brandon Williams from the lineup.

Their absence had sparked speculation about potential transfers, and Ten Hag confirmed these suspicions. “We need players totally with their heads in our team… it’s obvious they are looking for something else,” he remarked.

This statement suggests that both players might be on the brink of exiting the club, as they seem to be exploring other opportunities.