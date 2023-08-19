Fiorentina sporting director believes Man United’s Sofyan Amrabat bid will come towards the end of the transfer window



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has had to face a lot of questions regarding his midfield after a disastrous display in their opening game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

While the Dutch manager has faith that Mason Mount can play alongside Casemiro, he will be aware of the need to add more steel to the centre of the park.

Kobbie Mainoo was trialed there during pre-season but with the youngster injured, the need to bring in another defensive midfielder is obvious.

United need a new defensive midfielder

A lot of names have propped up in recent weeks but the manager’s preference has always been Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat with the pair having worked together back during their FC Utrecht days.

The Red Devils have reportedly agreed personal terms with the player a while back but due to paucity of funds, the move has not materialised till now.

United needed to sell a couple of midfielders first before progressing with the deal but so far only Fred has left the club while both Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek remain.

This massive delay has allowed Liverpool into the race and reportedly Jurgen Klopp even got in touch with the player in order to convince him to come to Anfield instead of Old Trafford.

The Moroccan has remained firm so far with United planning a last-minute raid that would allow them to clinch the deal while also getting a discount.

Fiorentina will not sell Amrabat if valuation is not met

But Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Pradè has told Quotidiano.net that while the Serie A club are open to selling their talismanic midfielder, they will not do so if their valuation of €25-30m is not met.

“If we find a solution that satisfies everyone, we’d be delighted to let him go. Otherwise, we’d be just as happy to keep him with us. He’s a strong player and a serious professional who cares about our shirt.”

While the Morocco international is said to be frustrated with this entire delay, Fiorentina are calm as they know most important deals occur during the end of the window and they are prepared for it.

“The last days of August are the hottest for summer negotiations,” the director said. United fans will also be hoping for the same from their transfer department.