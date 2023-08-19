Gary Neville lambasts Manchester United’s performance in 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur



Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur has once again stirred the pot of football commentary, with former player and now-pundit Gary Neville offering his candid thoughts.

Neville’s post-match comments painted a bleak picture of the Red Devils’ display, stating, “Manchester United were overmatched, overmatched in fighting spirit, absent in midfield, not good enough in attack and gave goals behind.”

He further emphasized the uphill battle the team faces, noting, “Manchester United have a lot of work to do.”

However, what caught the attention of many was Neville’s seemingly unwarranted dig at Anthony Martial. “How long is Martial’s contract? He’s been here forever,” Neville remarked.

This comment raised eyebrows, especially considering Martial had only been on the pitch for the last ten minutes of the game.

While it’s true that every player is open to criticism based on their performance, the focus on Martial seemed disproportionate.

Notably absent from Neville’s critique were mentions of Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, or Bruno Fernandes, all of whom had underwhelming performances throughout the match.

Martial’s tenure at Manchester United has been a roller-coaster of highs and lows.

However, a section of fans believes that he often bears the brunt of criticism, even when others share equal blame.