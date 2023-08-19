Goalkeeper Jacob Carney returns to Manchester United on trial



Jacob Carney has returned to Old Trafford on a trial, having left the club to join Sunderland in 2021.

Carney was included on the bench for the U-21s game against bitter rivals Leeds on Friday evening. United would lose the game 2-1 under the bright lights of Old Trafford.

Sources indicate the goalkeeper has “impressed” during his trial period however.

Carney was released by Sunderland at the end of the last season and has been actively pursuing a new club since.

He was linked with a move to Stockport County towards the beginning of the summer window, but a deal never materialised.

The former United man spent spells on loan to non-league sides during his time in Tyne and Wear, only making one appearance for the Sunderland U-23s team. This appearance came, ironically, against United.

One such club, Portadown, were smitten with Carney. Their manager, Matthew Tipton, was effusive in his praise of the goalkeeper:

“Most opposition managers single out Jacob after our games and I am just delighted with everything overall since he joined the club.”

The recent revolving door at Old Trafford in the goalkeeping position has created a dearth of shot stoppers at the club.

David De Gea, Matej Kovar and Ondrej Mastny have departed United this summer, while Jack Butland’s loan came to an end. Dean Henderson continues to be linked with a move away but circumstances may dictate he remains as the club’s number two, with Tom Heaton currently recovering from injury.

Elyh Harrison is a “highly regarded prospect” in the U-21s, having started against Leeds last night. Competition is an important part of professional football, however, and a capable deputy can push a starting goalkeeper to greater levels.

The fact Carney already knows the club, and the club knows him, makes him an ideal candidate for such a role in the short-term.

