“I’ll be sitting here”: Bruno Fernandes demands apology from officials after penalty incident



Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has demanded an apology from the match officials who oversaw the game against Tottenham Hotspur.

United were beaten by two goals to nil courtesy of goals from Pape Matar Sarr and an unfortunate own goal from Lisandro Martinez.

The game could have however turned out very differently for the Red Devils if a penalty incident that took place in the first half went favourably.

In the 26th minute, a strike from Alejandro Garnacho seemed to have struck Cristian Romero’s hand, which was raised and in an unnatural position.

Amidst calls from United’s players to award what appeared to be a stone-wall penalty, Michael Oliver elected to give a corner.

His decision was upheld by the VAR official.

A fuming Fernandes told Stadium Astro after the game, “You have to ask him [why it was not a penalty]. They have to start doing interviews after the games so they can explain themselves.”

“It’s a clear penalty. No excuse for not seeing that, not excuse for the VAR not seeing that. Last week, they made a big thing out of United not having a penalty given against us.”

“I want to see what’s going to happen this week, if there’s going to be the same show they did last week. I want to see if Jon Moss (the manager of the Premier League referees at governing body PGMOL) also comes to apologise to our dressing room, like they say they did to the manager of Wolves.”

He added, “I’ll be sitting here and they can come.”

“ They should start making interviews after the game, so they could explain themselves. IT WAS A CLEAR PENALTY !! “ Bruno Fernandes slams the decision on Cristian Romero’s handball #TOTMUN #AstroEPL pic.twitter.com/Kjn53YoVyg — Stadium Astro 🇲🇾 (@stadiumastro) August 19, 2023

Wolves were of course the subject of an apology from John Moss after a foul by Onana during the last minutes of a nervy clash at Old Trafford was not penalised.

For United, attention now shifts to getting back to winning ways when they come up against Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest next.

