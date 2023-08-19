Kylian Mbappe’s mother planning to bring him to Old Trafford next summer



Manchester United were the lowest scorers among teams that qualified for Europe from the Premier League last season and it was obvious that manager Erik ten Hag needed more firepower up front.

The club spent an initial £64 million to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta and while the Dane is immensely talented, the United boss knows he is still young and raw and needs help.

The Dutch manager does not want to put too much pressure on the 20-year-old in his debut season and that is why he wants the club to bring in another powerhouse striker.

Mbappe not happy with Real Madrid

The 20-time English league champions may have already missed out on Harry Kane, who has already joined Bayern Munich, but they could be about to win the race for superstar next summer.

Spanish publication Nacional has claimed that Kylian Mbappe and his mother, who is also his agent, feel betrayed by Real Madrid and hence are planning to come to Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old has always been “one of the wet dreams of Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and a large part of the fans of the white team.”

The world is aware of the fact that Frenchman was close to sealing a move to the Santiago Bernabéu last summer, only to complete a U-turn and stay back at the Parc des Princes.

The World Cup winner once again had the opportunity to join the Los Blancos but this time, Real’s offer “did not reach the minimum required by the player.”

The Mbappe family feel that moving forward, the La Liga giants are unlikely to change their stance and thus feel a change in plans could be the best solution.

“The way things are, the footballer’s mother is already moving the file for when her son is a free agent, something that will happen next January. And he has two options on the table today.

“One of them happens to continue at PSG, where he knows that he will not miss out on any of the zeros.

Old Trafford beckons for Mbappe?

“The other includes packing his bags and going to Manchester United to become the new franchise star at Old Trafford and try to dismantle the hegemony of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

“It remains to be seen if both options are maintained in January or if another option is added with which the Mbappés can raise their financial expectations.”

The report mentions that Pérez did not see fit to break the salary structure of the club to accommodate Mbappe. It makes very little sense for United to do the same.

Affordability is another huge issue under the Glazers and it is safe to take this story with a hefty pinch of salt.