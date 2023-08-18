Manchester United eye Peterborough’s rising star Ronnie Edwards



Manchester United are reportedly showing keen interest in Peterborough United’s rising star, Ronnie Edwards.

The 20-year-old centre-back has caught the attention of several top-flight teams, with Arsenal and Chelsea already having sent scouts to monitor his performances in recent games.

Edwards, who began his professional journey with National League side Barnet, made a switch to Peterborough three years ago.

Since then, he has been a mainstay in the Posh’s defence, racking up 91 appearances.

His consistent displays and maturity on the field have not only made him a sought-after player in England but have also garnered interest from Scottish giants Rangers.

Furthermore, his international experience with England’s Under-19s and Under-20s squads adds to his growing reputation.

While the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have been openly scouting the young defender, Peterborough’s owner, Darragh McAnthony, revealed on the Hard Truth Podcast that three Premier League clubs are set to make bids for Edwards.

However, he hinted that these clubs might prioritize other signings before making a move for the youngster.

McAnthony said, “We know, factually, three Premier League clubs will be making a bid, but what they aren’t going to do is sign him before signing other targets.”

Interestingly, McAnthony expressed his disappointment regarding Liverpool’s lack of interest in Edwards, despite being a self-proclaimed fan of the Anfield club.

He mentioned that while several clubs, including Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and others, had sent scouts to their recent games, Liverpool was conspicuously absent.