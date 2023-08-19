

October 2022. It is now close to one year since the Glazers announced that they were exploring “strategic alternatives” for the club.

It was celebrated wildly by the fans as the prospect of a Glazer-free Manchester United finally seemed realistic.

Fast forward 10 months, and that process is no closer to the end than it first began. Since the fourth round of bidding at the end of April, it has been all smoke and mirrors.

Glazers are still in charge and fans are no closer to finding out who’ll be next.

However, the question that is becoming increasingly common now is- Will there even be a “next”? What if the Glazers made a U-turn and now don’t want to sell the club at all?

The fan protests will be deafening, but history shows that rarely affects their decision-making.

Here are three reasons why a Glazer U-turn over United’s sale is not as far-fetched an option as it seems right now-

Erik ten Hag’s turnaround

When Glazers announced their intention to explore “strategic alternatives”, Ten Hag was just beginning to pick up the pieces from a league campaign that promises doom after the first two games.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s spectre loomed over the club and the manager fought daily battles to assert his authority on the squad.

Since then, United have been steered back into the Champions League, the single-most-important tournament for the Glazers and their financial bottom line.

Ten Hag has stamped his influence, transfer window business has been conducted swiftly this year and United are really looking upwards sustainably this time.

This doesn’t feel like a false dawn anymore. Glazers might be thinking that if they were here when the club was at its lowest ebb, including two lost years due to COVID-19, then why leave when things are beginning to look good? Fans are happy with the transformation of Man United, but it might lead to Glazers sticking around to extract more money from the club’s lucrative era.

Resurgent brand value

Ed Woodward infamously said once along the lines that success on the pitch has little to no bearing on what they can do commercially off the field.

However, figures begged to differ. Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, and even Tottenham have been closing the gap on United in terms of yearly revenue.

Sponsorship values were falling, exacerbated by repeated failures in qualifying for the Champions League consistently.

However, as a direct byproduct of the first point above, the United brand recently made a comeback with a bang. a £900 million deal has been signed with Adidas for 10 years for kit manufacturing. (£90 million/year, reduction clause for seasons outside the Champions League).

This puts United at the top of the Premier League in terms of deal value for shirt manufacturing.

Brands are starting to turn back to United as the vast fanbase remains this club’s biggest currency. Leveraging it in successful times has the potential to turn the club into a money monster.

For all their failures in football matters, Glazers remain shrewd businessmen who maximise profit for themselves. They likely won’t fancy leaving when United look to be entering their “boom” period from a branding perspective.

The long con

Amid all the possible reasons, there remains a sinister explanation in the background.

What if the Glazers didn’t really want to sell from the first day itself?

A recent report by The People’s Person said that Raine, the firm which has been tasked with handling the process for the Glazers, feels that the owners are in a selling process for something that’s not really for sale.

There are a couple of arguments that support this claim.

Firstly, the reported valuation demand has changed continuously. Recently Mehmet Dalman, the Cardiff City Chairman with close ties to the Glazers said that United could be sold for about £7.2-7.3 billion.

This is a marked increase on the £6 billion price the Glazers were reportedly looking for.

After four rounds of bidding, neither of the bidding parties have heard back from the Glazers either. Meanwhile, the two bidding parties have slugged it out against each other, raising their bids.

This has directly led to United’s positioning in the market improving as a desirable asset. The share price has jumped in spurts and settled at a high level. In the past year, share value has gone up by 62.79%.

Glazers have become richer just by announcing their intention to sell.

This will lead to United becoming more attractive to potential minority investors which will, in turn, make it easier for Glazers to have work done on the club without relinquishing control.

If true, this is a great long con played by the Glazers. The fans will be furious, the Glazers will be richer which is, ironically, a sentence that can be used to sum up the 17 years of their ownership of the club.

