

The competitive fixtures have begun and Manchester United have done early business in the transfer window. Yet, the story that has dominated the headlines has been about a player who remains suspended by the club.

Mason Greenwood’s story about a potential comeback to the club rocked the footballing world when Adam Crafton detailed United’s process to reintroduce the 21-year-old to the club.

Since then, a public outcry in opposition to the decision has ensued, with supporter clubs, MPs, famous fans, and charities registering their disagreement with Greenwood’s potential comeback.

On the tails of it all, Adam Crafton of The Athletic, the person who broke the original story and subsequent updates to it, has revealed that United might finally be bowing to public pressure.

He says that “intolerable pressure” is building at Manchester United as opposition to their potential decision reaches fever pitch.

Crafton adds that “it is not difficult to imagine” major conversations being held at the club now, doubting whether they can stick to their guns as per the schedule communicated by Richard Arnold, the Man United CEO, in the first week of August.

Big sense tonight an intolerable pressure building at Manchester United and not difficult to imagine major conversations now being had as to whether the club can push ahead with the plan communicated by Arnold to executive leadership in first week August. https://t.co/HKtxX13azr — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) August 18, 2023

The club’s worries could be further exacerbated too.

Dealing with external opposition and public pressure is one thing, but a recent report suggested that even the United squad is in a feeling of “unease” over the prospect of Greenwood returning.

A decision on his future was expected before the start of the Premier League season but it was delayed as players of United’s Women’s team were stuck in the crossfire after a report suggested the club is waiting to hear from them before making a decision.

That report has since been clarified, with the United CEO saying that the decision on this matter is purely “on us”.

However, it was another case of a misfire by the club as the report had caused a huge uproar by then.

Until a final decision is made official, everything remains a guessing game about Greenwood, but it looks like the fans are making their voices heard, and the club isn’t coming out of this looking good.

