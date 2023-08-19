Match Report: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United

Manchester United fell to a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in London on Saturday evening following a cataclysmic display.

Erik ten Hag’s men appeared to get the game off to a positive start, as while the home side looked to establish dominance in possession early on, Man United exhibited hunger in their intense pressing game, placing mounting pressure on the Spurs’ backline.

This aggressive push led to a long-range effort from Alejandro Garnacho, whose thunderous shot was ultimately caught by Spurs keeper Vicario.

Despite having less possession, United continued to infiltrate Spurs’ final third, earning back-to-back corners that ended with two Raphael Varane headers going astray.

On the 20-minute mark, Fernandes took a sneaky free kick, threading a through ball to Marcus Rashford, whose shot forced a corner.

Following the corner, a long Spurs clearance-turned-attack was cut out by Andre Onana, who sprinted from his box to the halfway line to cut out the Spurs attack and send a threatening cross to Garnacho to launch another Red Devils’ advance.

Minutes later, Fernandes sent a threatening cross to the centre of the box, where Rashford’s header glided over the crossbar.

After 25 minutes, Spurs got their first real chance of the game, with Dejan Kulusevski’s quickly-fired shot being comfortably scooped up by Onana.

Soon after, Rashford raced forward, circled by three Spurs defenders as he passed the ball to Garnacho on the left.

Garnacho’s shot was blocked by Romero, whose hand made contact with the ball, prompting a VAR penalty review that ultimately didn’t go United’s way.

Despite being on the back foot, Spurs engineered another quick counter-attack, with Son laying the ball off to Pape Sarr, whose close-range shot was saved by Onana.

35 minutes in, Luke Shaw delivered a threatening cross to an unmarked Fernandes, who missed the target with his header despite being placed directly in front of the goal.

Five minutes before the break, the home side almost found the opener, with Pedro Porro hitting the crossbar with a long-range striker before Sarr gathered the rebound, with his shot being deflected off Shaw and onto the post.

A free-kick opportunity for Spurs saw Onana spring into action yet again, rising to beat Richarlison to the ball.

Despite plenty of attacking action from both sides, the match remained goalless going into the half-time break.

Three minutes after the restart, Spurs got an unlikely opening goal, with Sarr getting on the end of a deflected Kulusevski cross to hammer the ball into the net from close range.

Moments after going down, United launched a quick attack, with Antony coming close to levelling the scoreline as his shot slammed into the post.

The action was nonstop during the opening minutes of the second half, with Onana forced to make a leg save moments after Udogie laid off another shot.

10 minutes after the restart, United looked dangerous yet again, with Casemiro firing a header into the goalmouth from a Fernandes’ free kick, forcing a full-stretch save from Vicario.

After 65 minutes, Erik ten Hag decided to introduce Jadon Sancho, Diogo Dalot, and Christian Eriksen to the game, subbing off Garnacho, Antony, and Wan-Bissaka.

In the minutes that followed, Spurs managed to subdue the Red Devils’ attack, minimising United’s chances save for a Casemiro shot from outside the box that was comfortably caught by the home side’s goalkeeper.

With eight minutes left in normal time, Ben Davies rolled a grounded shot in the direction of Martinez, whose leg enabled the off-target shot to find the back of the net.

Ten Hag will no doubt be disappointed that his defence conceded such as a soft goal to effectively seal their defeat.

Following the restart, striker Anthony Martial came on for Rashford, while young winger Facundo Pellistri replaced an underperforming Mason Mount.

In the 97th minute, an Eriksen cross found Varane, whose header hit the crossbar before being ruled offside.

Still, the late substitutions made little difference, as United slumped to a disappointing loss at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Starting XI: Onana, Martinez, Mount, Fernandes, Rashford, Casemiro, Varane, Antony, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Garnacho

Subs: Dalot, Eriksen, Sancho, Martial, Pellistri