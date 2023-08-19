Player ratings: Manchester United u21s 1-2 Leeds United u21s



Manchester United u21s had the chance to play at Old Trafford, but fell to Leeds United despite controlling most of the proceedings. Here are our player ratings for the match.

To view a detailed match report, click here.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Elyh Harrison – 8 – A penalty save is always a bonus from a keeper and as usual he was quick off his line to cut out attacks and played well with the ball at his feet. Couldn’t do much for both Leeds goals.

Habeeb Ogunneye – 7 – A good two-way performance as he supported in attack and gave very little away in defense.

Sonny Aljofree – 6.5 – A solid display before being sent off in injury time for a handball while being pressured by an offside player. Unfortunate.

Teden Mengi – 7 – A match of moments. Domineering for 88 minutes with extreme strength and pace, he cut out Leeds attacks with ease and played on the front foot. But too eager to jump and opened the space for Leeds’ first and shifted too far to the left for their second.

Marc Jurado – 7.5 – Tasked with playing on his weaker left side, his lack of a left foot showed. But he had the ability and composure to overcome it by cutting back and picking out measured passes into the box consistently.

Toby Collyer – 7 – Somewhat clumsily conceded the early penalty but had a good game otherwise. Dropped into the backline at times and did well dribbling out of pressure and opening spaces. Did not always have the quality of passing in his locker.

Hannibal Mejbri – 7 – A decent performance before tiring in the second half. Worked hard and drew some fouls but disappointingly didn’t shine as bright as you’d expect from a 20-year-old looking to push into the first team.

Omari Forson – 5 – A poor display and just never got going. Seemed to be flat-footed and wanted too much time on the ball, allowing the Leeds defenders to always smother him quickly.

Isak Hansen-Aarøen – 8.5 – The clear stand out, he excelled on the left side of a three man midfield and will have certainly impressed Erik ten Hag with his ability to fulfil the Mason Mount role. He dropped deep to control possession and start attacks, popped up on the left to overload the wing with Jurado, and attacked the box with silky dribbling. You never knew where he was going to be and neither did the Leeds players. On another day, he could have had a bag of assists, if only the team’s finishing had been better.

Mateo Mejia – 5.5 – Played a couple of good crosses but just not enough impact for the amount of possession United had.

Joe Hugill – 6 – A day of almosts. Had three big chances thwarted by slight touches from the Leeds’ defenders and set up a couple with good crosses into the box.

Substitutes

Dan Gore – 7 – Added energy and drive in the second half as he forced open a few chances in the Leeds box. Came close from long range with a cracking effort off the post.

Ethan Williams – 6.5 – Immediately added some directness on the wing and his two-footedness provided quick deliveries.

Maxi Oyedele – 6.5 – Came in at right back and made a fantastic tackle to stop a counter attack.

Charlie McNeill – 7 – Like his teammates, it looked like he’d forgot his shooting boots after a couple of quick misses. Ultimately managed to hit the back of the net with a deflected shot.