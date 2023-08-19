Roy Keane goes in on Manchester United after 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur



Manchester United’s recent 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur has drawn sharp criticism from former club captain, Roy Keane.

The Red Devils, who started promisingly in the first half-hour, failed to maintain their momentum throughout the 90-minute clash.

Keane, known for his no-nonsense approach, didn’t mince words when he remarked, “They [Manchester United] were fine in the first half an hour, but the game is over 90 minutes. You’ve got to show some belief, desire, and fight.”

"Title? Forget about it. You're in cuckoo land!" 😅 Fair to say Roy Keane doesn't think Man United are title contenders 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FQ83p5GWOs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 19, 2023

🗣️ "They look like school boys" Roy Keane shares his thoughts on Man United's performance… pic.twitter.com/6KzPSRx8IU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 19, 2023

However, it was Marcus Rashford who bore the brunt of Keane’s critique.

The Irishman pointedly commented on Rashford’s lacklustre performance, saying, “Rashford’s body language and his first few touches suggest he doesn’t want to play through the middle.”

He went on to liken Rashford’s display to that of “a child up there.”

Such remarks underscore Keane’s disappointment with a player who has previously shown immense potential.

The overall team performance also came under fire, with Keane noting the lack of leadership and cohesion, especially in the second half.

He lauded Tottenham’s efforts, stating, “Spurs were magnificent. All credit to them. It’s easy to play against Man United.”

Manager Ten Hag’s decision to field the same lineup that underperformed against Wolves was also questioned.

As United grapple with these criticisms, it remains to be seen how they will respond in their upcoming fixtures.