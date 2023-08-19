Three things we learned from Man United’s shambolic 2-0 loss vs. Tottenham Hotspur



Manchester United travelled to North London to take on Tottenham Hotspur after their previous win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Following a nervous victory in the last game, Erik ten Hag would have undoubtedly been looking for a better and more comprehensive performance.

He named the same starting XI as he did against Gary O’Neil’s men, presumably to give his players the chance to prove themselves and make up for a poor display at Old Trafford last Monday.

Here are three things we learned from Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat.

Marcus Rashford ineffective as a number nine

Heading into the game, one of the things fans would have been looking out for is how Rashford would fare as his side’s frontman.

Against Wolves, he was poor and this was also mostly the case at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Rashford appeared unsure of how to go about his pressing responsibilities, which as a result rendered United incoherent at times in their efforts to win possession from the opposition.

The Englishman further appeared unable to hold the ball and bring his teammates into play or to create space for them.

During the opening 45 minutes, he had a number of chances, most notably from a rabona cross dispatched by Bruno Fernandes. Rashford could not find the back of the net. His header from Fernandes’ cross also went begging.

In his role of leading the line, Rashford simply did not come up with the goods. He previously admitted in an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap that while he can do a job there, his preference is to play off the left as it gives him the opportunity to be more involved in proceedings. This was certainly the case vs. Tottenham.

Hopefully, the fact that Rasmus Hojlund is close to being fit and Anthony Martial is returning sees Rashford restored to his favourite position from where he can have more of an impact on the game.

Playing as a striker doesn’t suit him and it’s becoming increasingly evident that a change is needed if United are to get the best out of him.

He himself was clearly frustrated and angry when taken off.

United’s left flank very exposed

The Red Devils’ left-hand side was very exposed and it’s from that side of the pitch that Tottenham found the most joy.

Indeed, their opening goal came from a momentary lapse of concentration between Luke Shaw and Alejandro Garnacho who let Dejan Kulusevski launch a cross into the box before Pape Matar Sarr got on the end of it to send the ball past Andre Onana’s reach.

All game, the London outfit, especially through Kulusevski, sought to make things happen from that side, mostly capitalising on the lack of proper coordination and communication from United.

On more than one occasion, Shaw allowed the Swede to run in behind him and help Tottenham advance forward.

Lisandro Martinez was usually needed to intervene and one cannot be blamed for thinking the 25-year-old was doing a two-man job alone because Shaw did not show up.

Even attacking-wise, Shaw and Garnacho never really got going, at least not in the way the England international usually combines with Rashford.

The left channel is undoubtedly one of the many issues Ten Hag will be keen to work on and improve before United’s next clash.

Midfield concerns only worsened

United’s poor midfield dynamics against Wolves were largely blamed for the awful display and all eyes were on Mason Mount, Casemiro and Fernandes to see if they would do any better – they didn’t.

The three found it hard to contend with Tottenham’s power and physicality in the middle of the park.

As the game went on, especially in the second half, Mount’s influence on the game diminished and he went quiet. Casemiro grew sluggish and Fernandes disappeared.

It did not help that the club captain was shifted to the wing after Antony’s substitution. He was equally unproductive from the flanks.

Even more damning is that Tottenham looked fitter than United’s players, which helped the former impose themselves and dominate matters.

It’s clear that the 20-time English champions are in desperate need of a midfielder who relishes being on the ball rather than getting it out from under his feet quickly.

Between Mount, Casemiro and Fernandes, all three look to always want to get rid of the ball rather than slow the tempo down and build play.

Ten Hag trusted the same midfield trio and it backfired. He may ultimately need to rip it up and start again, either by picking new personnel and making different pairings from what he already has at his disposal, or by dipping into the market and signing someone like Sofyan Amrabat.

Something must give at the end of the day or United will continue to pay dearly by persisting with the same midfield.

