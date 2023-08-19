

Manchester United were beaten by Tottenham 0-2 in an open game where United’s lax finishing continued their away woes. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 7- Everybody expected him to be elite with his passing, but his shot-stopping has been better than advertised as well. A sublime switch of play in the first half would have delighted the fans. Couldn’t do anything about either goal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5- Had one of his usual far-post mishaps early on but was steady otherwise. The attacking game continues to show improvement but looks like he’s shackled right now due to Antony’s poor form.

Raphael Varane 6- Headed over from an attacking corner but his defensive work was calm and collected. Secure in possession.

Lisandro Martinez 3- Was okay up till the second goal from Spurs where the ball explicable trickled into the goal off him. He looked like he had seen a ghost at that point.

Luke Shaw 4- Was out of position often in the early half as Dejan Kulusevski had the run of his side but came back better. Created the best chance of the game with a first-time cross to Bruno Fernandes. The goal ultimately came on his side.

Casemiro 6- A steady presence at the base of midfield. He gains form the more he plays and an increased familiarity with Mount avoided the repeat of the “Casemiro on an island” howler against Wolves.

Mason Mount 4- Won’t be judged on goals/assists but his performance leaves a lot to be desired holistically as well. Needs to kick on soon and start taking games by the scruff of the neck after such an esteemed arrival. High expectations means tougher judgement.

Bruno Fernandes 4- The best and worst of him was on display here. He missed a sitter by heading over from six yards completely unmarked. Overall, he looks much better further forward instead of the “Quarterback” role deeper. Booked for dissent in an action unbecoming of a United captain.

Antony 2- Garnacho last game, Antony this one. Antony looks incapable of beating anyone off the dribble and his left-footedness has been exposed. Wasteful in attack and a shot of his hit the post. His defensive contribution keeps him in the team at this point.

Alejandro Garnacho 4- Better than the Wolves game but not a high bar to clear. Getting a bit predictable a la Antony by cutting inside every time but a more confident display here. Lax tracking back was arguably at fault for Spurs’ goal.

Marcus Rashford 4- This needs to be said every game- Marcus Rashford is not a striker. His best attributes- running into space, dribbling, and shooting from unexpected positions are completely blunted when he’s jostling with the defenders for the ball in the middle. Another forgettable outing. Should be commended for giving his all in an unfamiliar role.

Substitutes:

Christian Eriksen 5- Came off the bench to resume his usual role of progressive passing from the deep. He’s arguably a better option than Mount on his current form.

Jadon Sancho 5- Inexplicably came off the bench to play on the left where he looked blunted. Was shifted later but no transformative impact.

Diogo Dalot 5- Theoretically a better contributor in attack than Wan-Bissaka but didn’t make a marked difference after coming on.

Facundo Pellistri 6- Looked more threatening than Antony with his enterprising running and caused problems. Antony vs Pellistri might become a real question soon.

Anthony Martial 5- There was no fairytale comeback from injury. Played about 20 minutes including added time but no huge impact on the game.

