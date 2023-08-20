

Axel Tuanzebe, former Manchester United centre back, is set for a return to the Premier League with Luton Town.

The defender is one of the few United players to have captained The Red Devils at every age level, and was once regarded as among the finest talents to come through the acaddemy.

Unfortunately, that potential is as of yet, unfulfilled, despite some standout performances – most notably against Paris Saint-Germain.

He kept Kylian Mbappe and Neymar quiet despite having come in from the cold after ten months without a match under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but that performance, sadly, went unrepeated.

Injuries and misfortune certainnly played their part in what could have been a promising career at Old Trafford, but Tuanzebe found himself a free agent this summer.

Man United did have the option to extend his contract for a further twelve months but, with the central defender barely getting onto the pitch during his loan at Stoke City in the Championship, triggering it would have been seen as a poor decision.

But now, according the The Mirror, Axel Tuanzebe is about to get his chance for regular action in the Premier League.

Luton Town are set to sign him, after the player completed a three-week program St Georges Park, the home of the England national teams, with no injury or fitness concerns.

It would be a delight to see Tuanzebe get back to his best and reach his potential, even at another club.

He does, of course, have Premier League experience already, with 28 appearances in total across his time at Manchester United and his loan at Aston Villa.

Luton Town will be hoping that his speed strength, and experience will help them bravely fight against relegation this season.

Still just 25, if Axel Tuanzebe has truly put his injury woes behind him, he could turn out to be the bargain of the summer.

