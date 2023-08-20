Ben Foster becomes sponsor of non-league side Earlswood Town



Ben Foster’s career outside of goalkeeping continues to go from strength to strength.

The former Manchester United man, currently plying his trade for Wrexham A. F. C., is a growing force on social media, suggesting the likely avenue Foster will pursue when he hangs up his gloves.

His podcast – “Fozcast – The Ben Foster Podcast” – boasts nearly a quarter of a million subscribers on YouTube and regularly hosts famous names from across English football.

Foster has gone one step further with this, however, by partnering with Earlswood Town – a non-league side – to become the team’s official sponsor in his appointment as patron.

Fozcast will adorn the Earlswood home and away kits this season, as the club begins their campaign in Division Two of the Midland League.

Foster’s other YouTube channel – Cycling GK – has been a sponsor of Earlswood already, though this was limited to sponsorship on the sleeve. Fozcast will be the main sponsor in the middle of the new kit.

The former United man recently rejoined Wrexham, the club he spent a season on loan to early in his career. This spell was successful enough to convince United to make a move for the goalkeeper in 2005.

The recent emergence of Wrexham as a club of interest on social media, by virtue of the club’s Hollywood owners, makes them a perfect place for a player looking to continue his own promotion online.

Foster recently made waves amongst his former fan base in July by suggesting United had made a mistake in releasing David De Gea.

The goalkeeper praised his fellow shot-stopper as a consistent “6/10 or 7/10” performer every week; perhaps indicating Foster has missed a number of United’s games last season.

Andre Onana, signed from Inter Milan to replace De Gea, has been a solitary bright spot for United in their opening two fixtures, exhibiting a level of technical ability and command of his box far beyond De Gea’s skillset.

Onana has also demonstrated the type of leadership qualities sorely needed in the dressing room at Old Trafford, fronting up to the cameras in the aftermath of the embarrassing defeat to Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

While Foster’s ability to succeed on social media is unquestioned, we’ll have to take his overly favourable assessment of fellow goalkeepers with a pinch of salt.

