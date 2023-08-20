Benjamin Pavard’s transfer saga has taken another twist today, with Manchester United still keen on the Bayern Munich player in the event that Harry Maguire leaves the club.

As reported by The Peoples Person yesterday, United have informed the Bavarian giants that they will meet their €40m asking price once they shift the England star.

This would leave Inter Milan, who have also been in negotiation with Bayern, comfortably outbid, with the Serie A side only prepared to pay €25m plus bonuses.

The World Cup winner has been angling for a move, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current season. Far from having any interest in a renewal, Pavard has made it clear that he wants out this month.

That has only been reinforced by his social media activity, with the defender taking to Instagram to comment on and ‘like’ several posts related to Manchester United and on his international colleague Raphael Varane’s profile.

But today’s paper edition of Corriere dello Sport now points to similar social media activity from Pavard relating to Inter Milan, with the player ‘liking’ a post on Inter’s Instagram profile yesterday. The player seems to be playing both sides.

Beppe Marotta certainly thinks that Benjamin Pavard is dead-set on joining his side, saying yesterday that “he has expressed his desire to come to us and it is a lot.” The Inter CEO simply thinks that an agreement will come as soon as Bayern find themselves a replacement.

While Marotta seemingly has received encouragement, it would be difficult to see Inter Milan as the serious main to United’s chances of signing of signing Pavard. Discussions have been going on for a lot longer between Bayern and The Red Devils for a start.

The fact that United are promising considerably more money is perhaps the bottom line, but the France star has also shown more interest in a switch to Old Trafford recently than he has done regarding Simeone Inzaghi’s side.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Pavard has even spoken to Erik ten Hag about his potential role of the team, and in the aftermath on that conversation is said to be “willing to fight” to join the Dutchamn’s squad.

The only real barrier remains Harry Maguire. Sam Allardyce recently revealed that the former captain wanted a club with better prospect than West Ham, opening up the suggestion that another club would be considered.

Maguire missed yesterday’s ill-fated trip to North London and, while he officially had a “minor knock,” the centre half has historically travelled with the team regardless. His new position in the dressing room, having been stripped of the captaincy after falling down the pecking order, might just finally be hitting home. Gareth Southgate, who will want a match-fit Maguire in his EURO 2024 squad, will certainly be hoping so.