Crystal Palace set to make move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson



Crystal Palace are preparing to swoop in for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

All summer, Henderson has been mooted for transfer to Nottingham Forest. He spent last season out on loan at the City Ground where he impressed.

He managed six clean sheets in 18 Premier League appearances before sustaining an injury.

Recently, The Peoples Person covered a report which explained that Henderson was no longer a priority for Steve Cooper after Forest signed Matt Turner.

But United and the Midlands side failed to reach an agreement over the shot-stopper’s immediate future.

The Red Devils are thought to have wanted an obligation to buy to be set at around the five-game mark while Forest were keen for this number to be much higher, preferably set at 30 matches.

There were also suggestions that United were fearful that Henderson would aggravate his injury if he were to be subjected to an intense medical.

It was also relayed that the England international was told in no uncertain terms that he will be playing as Andre Onana’s deputy this term.

According to The Sun, there could yet be hope for Henderson in his efforts to secure a United exit in the form of Crystal Palace. This could spark a bidding war for the United star.

“The Eagles have been told that the Old Trafford No 2 is available on a loan-to-buy basis and he is high on their list as Vicente Guaita looks set to leave Selhurst Park.”

The Sun adds, “Palace would take Henderson if the deal is right — and they have a chance as Nottingham Forest back away from targeting the stopper.”

It is understood that the South London outfit will find it hard to add the Carrington academy graduate to their ranks, but there is a determination to find a solution.

Henderson is not the only goalkeeper on Roy Hodgson’s list. Southampton’s Alex McCarthy and Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen are also being considered.

