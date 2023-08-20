David Ornstein: Man United could take final Mason Greenwood decision as early as tomorrow



There has been a lot written about how Manchester United have dealt with the whole Mason Greenwood situation and while no concrete decision has been taken so far, things could get clearer “as early as tomorrow”.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has provided this update in an interview with NBC Sports. He also added that for United “all scenarios still remain open”.

“The official line from Manchester United is that there is no final decision yet and that all scenarios remain open to them.

Final decision tomorrow

“And they are planning for them, such as re-integrating Mason Greenwood. Keep him and loan him out.

“Sell him or work with their lawyers to actually dismiss him. We’re expecting to hear some sort of update from Manchester United as early as tomorrow.”

A damning report from The Athletic a few days ago revealed that United CEO Richard Arnold had already told club staff that the club were planning to bring Greenwood back.

His decision was said to be backed by both manager Erik ten Hag and football director John Murtough on the football side of things.

That had led to a huge uproar among fans and politicians and celebrities alike with the overwhelming majority not happy with the outcome of United’s internal investigation.

The Peoples Person had recently covered a report which stated that the intense negative public reaction has meant the club are most likely to perform a U-turn on their initial decision.

Ornstein also added that emergency meetings have taken place while certain staff at the club “are willing to go on strike” should the forward be reintegrated back into the fold.

Huge uproar regarding United’s Greenwood decision

The player, on his part, has been practicing on his own with United supporting his endeavor to work on his fitness while they receive his training data.

Greenwood has remained suspended by United ever since his arrest a year and a half ago in 2022. The Crown Prosecution Service subsequently announced this February that charges against him had been dropped.

At that time, United had revealed that they would be conducting their own internal investigation before determining the next steps.

The Greenwood situation has proven to be a cause for consternation for the club, the manager, and all the players and the sooner a final decision is taken, the better for all involved.