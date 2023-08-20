

Manchester United’s goalkeeping department is set to see even more churn.

Fabrizio Romano reports that United will re-enter the market, this time for a new backup goalkeeper due to fresh interest in Dean Henderson.

He says there are two/three names on the list being considered so a new No 2 is likely to come through the door before the window closes.

Manchester United are exploring the market for new second goalkeeper — with 2/3 names being considered. 🔴 #MUFC Dean Henderson, still expected to leave with Crystal Palace now interested to replace Guaita. pic.twitter.com/djOAFSKHOd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2023

Earlier, Erik ten Hag had said that he “always counted” on Henderson as the prospect of his move to Nottingham Forest looked dim.

Now, however, Romano reports that Crystal Palace are in for him to replace Vicente Guaita.

That would leave United with Andre Onana and Tom Heaton as the only two senior goalkeeping options at the club.

Matej Kovar has also been sold to Bayer Leverkusen, against his wishes, as reported earlier. David de Gea left after his contract expired. Even Tom Heaton had one foot out of the exit door before Ten Hag convinced him to stay.

Before the development of Palace’s interest in Henderson, United were seeking to sign Zion Suzuki for the No 2 role.

Zion Suzuki’s analysis showed he would have been the perfect option at United but the Japanese youngster moved elsewhere in search of guaranteed first-team minutes.

So far, the “2/3” names on the United list haven’t been disclosed but fans would be hoping that the arrival is for minimal to no fee.

After Maguire’s collapsed move, United to raise funds elsewhere to further strengthen the first team. Sofyan Amrabat is reportedly waiting for the club to make a move for him before committing elsewhere.

Benjamin Pavard’s deal has also stalled for the same reason. In such a scenario, getting a good fee for Henderson, who is an academy product, will be a huge boon for the Financial Fair Play books at the club.

