Fabrizio Romano: Man United exploring move for Odysseas Vlachodimos as backup goalkeeper



Manchester United are weighing up the possibility of signing Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos according to Fabrizio Romano.

If a deal gets over the line, Vlachodimos would come in as Andre Onana’s deputy.

This comes amidst interest from Crystal Palace in Dean Henderson.

It was thought that Henderson was set to remain at United after talks with Nottingham Forest seemingly collapsed, but Palace may possibly offer the Englishman a way out.

The Eagles are keen on securing the 26-year-old’s services on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Earlier today, Romano reported that the Red Devils are aggressively scouting the market for a new second goalkeeper in the event that Henderson departs.

The Italian journalist pointed out that there were two or three players being looked at by United.

Romano has now revealed that Vlachodimos is the club’s priority target to fill in the role of Onana’s number two.

“Manchester United now exploring move for Odisseas Vlachodimos who’s expected to leave Benfica.”

“Vlachodimos, top of Man Utd list as new backup GK in case Dean Henderson joins Crystal Palace or Forest.”

This is not the first time Vlachodimos has been linked to Erik ten Hag’s side.

He attracted overtures from the 20-time English champions last year but a switch from Benfica never materialised as he was understood to be closing in on signing a contract extension with the Portuguese giants.

It was later relayed that United were informed not to worry about the Greek shot-stopper’s immediate future as he could still be sold this summer.

Based on Romano’s information, this is turning out to be the case.

