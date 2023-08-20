Gary Neville accuses Erik ten Hag of slyly forcing Scott McTominay out of Manchester United



Emotions were running high as Manchester United were soundly beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in their second Premier League game.

Gary Neville, on commentary, accused Erik ten Hag of slyly forcing a player out of the club with his decision during the game.

The player in question was Scott McTominay, who was left watching from the bench as Spurs overwhelmed United in the second half.

Ten Hag made all five substitutions but didn’t turn to the Scottish international and Neville thought it was the manager sending a subtle message to the academy graduate.

He said it is clear that “Ten Hag doesn’t want to revert to Scott McTominay”, accusing him of “almost managing him [McTominay] out of the club”.

United have strengthened their midfield this summer with the signing of Mason Mount. They are also in the market for Sofyan Amrabat.

Combining the two facts with the manager’s glowing praise of Kobbie Mainoo, who he recently tipped for a huge role this season, it is difficult to see where McTominay’s minutes come from this season.

There was interest in the Scottish international with West Ham United bidding a combined £60 million for Harry Maguire and him.

United ultimately rejected the offer and reported hard balling from United ended the Hammers’ interest in the player.

It has previously been reported that McTominay is not among the players expressly for sale at United, but the club will listen to good offers for him.

In the meantime, if Ten Hag continues to ignore McTominay, then it might accelerate his interest in leaving the club himself.

Consequently, United might avoid the same scenario they faced with Maguire, where they reportedly accepted a bid for him but the player didn’t leave.

