José Mourinho was surprised by Nemanja Matic’s departure from AS Roma



Manchester United’s former midfield general, Nemanja Matić, has left Roma for pastures anew in Ligue 1.

The Serbian midfielder joined Rennes for a fee of €3 million, having departed from Old Trafford on a free last summer.

Reports earlier in the window had linked Matić with a move to the French club, but it seems the person most surprised by the deal was his former manager in the Italian capital, José Mourinho.

Mourinho was surprised by his midfielder’s actions, suggesting in his press conference that he was “not expecting” Matić to leave.

The pair have long been closely linked in football, with Mourinho choosing to sign Matić on three separate occasions. The Serb has followed the Portuguese manager to London, Manchester and Rome with Mourinho once describing Matić as a “genius.”

This history is what makes the alleged breakdown in their relationship this summer so surprising.

A story from Italian outlet II Tempo contends Roma officials were distinctly “unimpressed” with Matić’s attitude with a palpable sense of “tension” existing on the training pitch.

The Serb was an integral part of Mourinho’s side last season, playing fifty times in all competitions.

Roma were not thought to want to lose Matić this summer, but this breakdown in the relationship between player and manager led the club to accelerate his exit.

A fee of €8 million had initially been mooted but Rennes were able to capitalise on Roma’s keenness to be rid of the midfielder and strike a much cheaper deal.

Roma moved quickly to replace Mourinho’s former star pupil, bringing in Leandro Paredes in his stead. Mourinho claims to be content with this choice, indicating Matić’s actions spoke for themself:

“I think the situation is self-explanatory. The fact he had been talking with Rennes for over a month says it all and there is nothing to add. I’m very happy to have Paredes in his place. I like him a lot.”

It appears there truly is no one Mourinho is incapable of falling out with.

