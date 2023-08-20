Sofyan Amrabat has decided to break Man United hearts and join Liverpool



Manchester United succumbed to their first defeat of the new season at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday thanks to a pedestrian second-half display.

United have started the new campaign as badly as Erik ten Hag’s first season and a lot of changes are required if they are to return to not only winning ways but also show the kind of performance the fans expect.

One area where the Red Devils have struggled tremendously in is in midfield with the shape and team selection not helping matters.

United need midfield balance

Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes keep going forward while Casemiro simply looks like he cannot handle the opposition’s counters and he severely needs help.

The Dutch manager had identified this issue as far back as June and that is why the club was reportedly targeting Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina with the Moroccan reportedly even agreeing personal terms.

The World Cup hero was wanted by the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and several Saudi Arabian clubs but he wanted to join Ten Hag at United and ditched higher wages to get his wish.

But since then, everything has gone quiet with the 20-time English league champions struggling to offload players in order to raise enough capital for a bid.

The player is frustrated with the entire delay and that has allowed Liverpool into the race. As reported by The Peoples Person, Jurgen Klopp has even personally called up Amrabat in order to convince him to ditch Old Trafford for Anfield.

While the Moroccan international has remained resolute in his aim to join his former FC Utrecht coach in Manchester, United’s dilly-dallying has finally caused the player to change his mind.

Amrabat to break United hearts and join Liverpool?

This news comes from Spanish publication El Nacional who have claimed that the 26-year-old is ready to move on from United and join Klopp’s side.

“The Moroccan footballer, who was on Barça’s agenda for several months to replace Sergio Busquets, is one step away from joining Liverpool after calling off his negotiations with Manchester United, a team that had also been showing interest in signing him for weeks.”

There have been reports that United are eyeing a last-minute discount and hence the delay, but Fiorentina’s sporting director has already alluded to the fact that no compromise with the fee will be made.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool have actually hijacked the deal or whether United can land their manager’s preferred target. Fans are fuming after the first two performances and the club needs to back the boss.

