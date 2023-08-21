Al-Ittihad open preliminary negotiations with Manchester United defender Raphael Varane

Manchester United’s start to the Premier League season has left fans questioning how Erik ten Hag’s side will navigate their way through the season successfully without further reinforcements to the first-team squad.

A fortunate win on the opening day followed by a sorry defeat against Tottenham at the weekend has highlighted the deficiencies in the manager’s first team.

However, the club need to sell before buying and face yet another chaotic end to the window if they are to fine-tune the squad.

Players are up for sale but one man United will be desperate to keep hold of is centre-back Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman is attracting interest from the middle east with Sport Bible reporting (via @nawaf_oga) interest from Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

According to reports, “preliminary negotiations” have taken place regarding the transfer of Varane.

After signing for United in 2021, Varane has grown into his role at Old Trafford and produced a fine season last time out next to Lisandro Martinez.

The World Cup-winning duo have developed a fantastic relationship at the heart of Ten Hag’s defence and United will surely look to rebuff any interest for the player.

The 30 year old has is entering his third season in Manchester having signed a four-year deal when he joined from Real Madrid.

The five-time Champions League winner recently raised concerns regarding the current workload at the elite level of the game and has struggled with injuries in the last few years of his career.

Games are getting longer and the schedule is more stacked at the top echelons of the game and Varane’s concerns may be a reason to believe he could be tempted to Saudi.

It’s believed the Saudis have been given positive indications that a deal can be struck and they are ready to pull out all the stops to make Varane their next high-profile capture.

However, it would be a surprising move should it transpire with Varane’s ability still such that he can operate at the top level.

Furthermore, it would leave United needing to enter the market for an immediate replacement and with 10 days left in the transfer window, teams will not be willing to part with the type of player required to fill Varane’s boots at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag will be desperate for United to fend off any interest for the defender and hope his side can get back to winning ways and kickstart their season when they entertain Nottingham Forest on Saturday.