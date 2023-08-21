Benjamin Pavard: Inter Milan reach agreement with Bayern Munich for Man United target



Inter Milan and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of reported Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard.

Pavard was one of the names being considered by United as a possible replacement for Harry Maguire.

The collapse of Maguire’s move to West Ham saw a potential Old Trafford switch for Pavard stall, giving Inter a chance to swoop in for the Frenchman.

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta recently struck a confident tone about his side’s chances of beating all over rivals to the Bayern star’s signature.

The reliable Gianluca Di Marzio also reported that the World Cup winner was close to being added to Simone Inzaghi’s ranks.

The Italian journalist has now given a crucial update and indicated that everything is in place for Pavard to make the jump to the San Siro from Bayern.

Di Marzio explains on his website, “An agreement has been reached between Inter and Bayern Munich for the transfer to the Nerazzurri of Benjamin Pavard, the French defender who was former World Champion with Didier Deschamps’ national team: an operation worth 30 million euros plus a further 2 million euros in bonuses.”

“The player should arrive in Milan between Tuesday and Wednesday: he’s just waiting for the Bavarians to close for the substitute.”

The 27-year-old is expected to complete the deal once Bayern give the final approval to travel.

There is no indication that personal terms between Pavard and the Nerazzurri will be an issue.

For United, it seems they will have to look elsewhere if they intend to press on with their plans of bringing in defensive reinforcements.

Alongside Pavard, Jean-Clair Todibo, Marc Guehi and Edmond Tapsoba were also thought to be on the Red Devils’ radar.

