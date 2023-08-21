Manchester United’s pursuit of Benjamin Pavard could be quashed within the next 24 hours with Inter Milan nearing an agreement with Bayern Munich.

The Frenchman was earmarked as a replacement for Harry Maguire in the event that the former captain left the club, although his proposed move to West Ham United has received the final nail in its coffin.

While Man United are still open to offers for the defender and, as reported by The Peoples Person, are willing to offer Bayern more money for the World Cup winner once they manage to shift him, it seems that the Bavarian giants have decided that a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.

According to the reliable Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter have taken steps to “close the purchase” of Pavard “in these hours.”

He goes on to say that they “may close perhaps as early as [today], Monday 21 August.”

Benjamin Pavard is determined to leave Munich this summer, and his social media activity strongly suggested that he was angling for a move to Manchester United.

However, as reported by The Peoples Person yesterday, the player appears to have been playing both sides, with similar activity on Serie A side’s Instagram profile in the last couple of days.

Di Marzio confirms that the Pavard is putting “pressure” on Bayern to sell him, and that he “wants Inter” this summer.

United may have been willing to offer more money for the France star, but with their offer entirely dependant upon the sale of Harry Maguire, The Red Devils are unable to compete for his signature at this time.

Pavard, it appears, has grown weary of waiting on Man United to get their finances in order and view Inter Milan as an attractive prospect.

Their CEO, Beppe Marotta, was confident of a deal for the defender and has seemingly proven right to be so, with the Nerazzurri improving their initial offer.

While Manchester United would have had to pay €40m to sign Benjamin Pavard, Inter hope to wrap up a deal for €30m, with €3m of that made up of performance-related bonuses.