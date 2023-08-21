Bruno Fernandes could face sanctions from FA for post-match comments after Tottenham Hotspur game



The misery keeps piling up for Manchester United.

After a listless second-half performance condemned them to a 0-2 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on the second matchday of the Premier League, their captain could face punishment from the FA, The Sun reports.

Bruno Fernandes was scathing in his assessment of the referee’s performance, particularly pointing out an incident in the first half which he said should have been a penalty.

Recalling the first matchday when Wolves manager Gary O’Neill said PGMOL’s Jon Moss had apologised to him for not giving them a penalty against United, Fernandes said he “wanted to see if Jon Moss comes to out dressing room to apologise”.

He called out the general coverage of the two incidents, saying “they made a big thing on United not conceding a penalty against Wolves”.

In both cases, VAR checked the incident but didn’t think there was a case to be made for a penalty. Both decisions have been criticised by the fans.

However, per Sky Sports, former referee Dermot Gallagher backed the referee, saying the non-awarding of the penalty was the correct call as the defender was “too close to the ball”.

Fernandes’ frustration came through in his post-match comments in what was a chastening fixture for him.

He missed the game’s best chance when he headed over completely unmarked from six yards.

He was then booked in the second half due to showing strong dissent against the referee.

His creative game was lacking as United huffed and puffed for an equaliser, before conceding a second goal courtesy of a Lisandro Martinez deflection.

Calling out referees publicly always invites sanctions, regardless of whether the decision being questioned was correct or not.

As the captain of Manchester United and arguably the most important player, the Portuguese playmaker might have to do a better job of keeping his emotions in check.

