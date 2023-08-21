

Bruno Fernandes has become a certified fan-favourite since joining Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

His contributions have been rated highly by every manager he has played under so far, and his ascent has been punctuated by Erik ten Hag awarding him the official captaincy of the club along with a new contract.

Needless to say, it means that Fernandes is going nowhere for the foreseeable future.

However, the Portuguese playmaker has a plan in mind when he eventually does leave United, with a surprising destination possibly in store.

In an interview with ESPN Brazil, the midfielder gushed about the quality and prestige of Brazilian domestic football.

Fernandes said he follows Brazilian football whenever he can because it’s “attractive”, “electric”, with a lot of “quality and joy, very one-on-one”.

He called it “pure football”, also praising the recent influx of Portuguese and Brazilian coaches for “developing the tactical part”.

The United captain left the door open to a potential stint in South America, saying that “I’m not saying no, because Brazilian football is very attractive”.

It is perhaps no surprise to see Fernandes wax lyrical about Brazilian football. He would be able to speak his mother tongue, Portuguese, there. Moreover, his high-risk, high-reward style of play would mesh perfectly with the end-to-end game in Brazil.

Brazilian teams play a lot of competitions and the league is very fixture-intensive as well. It would suit Fernandes who is always hungry to play as much as possible.

Fernandes didn’t name any specific favourite team he has in Brazil, mainly complementing the overall football scenario there.

However, United fans need not worry. As said earlier, he has a lot of years still left at the top level and the prospect of him leaving United anytime soon is unrealistic at best, remote at worst.

