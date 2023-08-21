From Italy: Sofyan Amrabat bid incoming in 48 hours, discount also possible



Manchester United’s start to the new campaign has been anything but smooth with the team looking like an incoherent mess while losing against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

The main area of concern so far has been the non-existent midfield during opposition counter-attacks with Casemiro struggling to contain them while both Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes have been caught upfield.

Manager Erik ten Hag deserves some of the blame for his team selection and tactics and he knows there is an urgent need to add more solidity to the center of the pitch.

There have been reports stating United want both Ryan Gravenberch and Sofyan Amrabat to fix the issue. The Dutch midfielder is essentially a roaming No 8, but it is the Moroccan who can add the most value currently.

Amrabat could be the missing link for United

He was excellent last season for both club and country, guiding Morocco to a fourth-place finish at the Qatar World Cup while guiding Fiorentina to the UEFA Conference League final.

His hard work and tenacity alongside the former Real Madrid man could be a huge shot in the arm for the Red Devils but so far, a move has not materialised.

The main reason has been United’s struggles to offload first-team stars with only Fred departing so far while both Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek remain at the club.

Despite agreeing personal terms a while back, Amrabat is said to be frustrated with the delay and this had allowed Liverpool to enter the race.

The 26-year-old has remained firm in his desire to come to Old Trafford with United said to be eyeing a last-minute discount from Fiorentina.

As per La Nazione (via Viola News), United are set to speed things up for the Morocco international following their capitulation against Spurs.

“As reported by La Nazione, 48 hours are still needed for him to be sold and then the long-awaited offer from Manchester United will arrive.

“Fiorentina are asking for 25-30 million and the defeat of the English against Tottenham moved the cards a bit, speeding up the deal.”

Discount possible?

While it has been mentioned time and time again that a discount will not be forthcoming, Tuttomercatoweb have reported that a price reduction is indeed possible.

They have claimed that United could get their man for €20 million.

“Now the situation is slightly different because it is Manchester United – after Hojlund – who are looking for his profile, net of a long contract and a valuation of around 25 million euros – which can be discounted at around 20.”

Whether United’s ploy could actually work remains to be seen but for now, the Red Devils should go all out for Amrabat instead of further dilly-dallying.