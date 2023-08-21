Harry Maguire’s Manchester United future remains a source of speculation, but it is now a near-certainty that he will not be joining West Ham.

That is because The Hammers are set to sign an alternative centre back, ending their need for the England international.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Kostantinos Mavropanos to West Ham was a “done deal” yesterday, after the player completed his medical.

The Irons will pay €20m plus €5m in performance-related add-ons to secure the Greek, less than they would have spent on Maguire.

Romano expects that confirmation will come from West Ham today, completely ending West Ham’s pursuit of the former Man United captain.

Kostantinos Mavropanos completes West Ham medical in London ahead of €20m plus €5m move from Stuttgart — deal done. ⚒️🇬🇷 #WHUFC It will be signed and sealed by Monday. Dinos was at London Stadium today with director Tim Steidten. pic.twitter.com/LwjjDRF5w3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2023

Manchester United are desperate to raise funds in order to improve Erik ten Hag’s team, with outgoings necessary before any new players can be signed.

Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund have all signed for the club this summer for a sum of over £150m already.

However there are still deficiencies in the squad, as well as a number of players in the squad that the manager could do with an upgrade on, or who do not fit the desired style of play.

Harry Maguire is very much one of those players, having put in a number of substandard performances over the last couple of years.

His lack of pace and agility would make him problematic even if he was at his best, which is a level he has not reached at Old Trafford in a long time.

With Sam Allardyce recently insisting that Maguire had turned West Ham down due to their league position last season, and reports that the player was unwilling to make a move without a significant payoff, Mavropanos’ imminent transfer to East London comes as the final nail in the coffin for David Moyes’ pursuit of the United defender.

Some reports have suggested that Aston Villa have expressed an interest in the centre half, but it remains a very real possibility that Harry Maguire will see out the season at Manchester United.