

Manchester United’s deal for Benjamin Pavard was reportedly contingent on Harry Maguire leaving the club and so it has proved.

Inter Milan’s CEO Beppe Marotta, whose club was the other suitor for Pavard, has now struck a confident tone about sealing the deal for the World Cup winner.

Fabrizio Romano quotes Marotta saying “we’re in good position” regarding the deal and “doing our best” to sign him.

He cleared the air on the deal, adding that “it’s not an illusion” and “we feel we can make it happen”.

Inter CEO Marotta: “We won’t announce Benjamin Pavard as new signing today but… we’re in good position” ⚫️🔵🇫🇷 “We’re doing our best to sign Pavard, we are ambitious. It’s not an illusion, we feel we can make it happen”. pic.twitter.com/R7Z4Xl04Vz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023

This comes on the heels of a report by The People’s Person which said that Inter are close to sealing the deal for the versatile Frenchman.

Pavard was reportedly valued highly by Erik ten Hag who he wanted to make his next signing.

However, it was only possible if United received a fee for Harry Maguire. A £30 million bid was accepted for the English international but Maguire’s payoff reportedly caused the deal to collapse.

It left Inter with a free run to Pavard, who had previously hinted that he would be open to a United move through some social media activity.

The Frenchman’s contract at Bayern Munich expires next year so it was a matter of when, and not if he left the Bavarians.

United had made the initial moves but ultimately, their troubles with the Financial Fair Play led them to pull out of the deal as they couldn’t secure enough funds to have a go at him.

Now, the club is reportedly looking to secure a backup goalkeeper along with midfield reinforcements with Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek close to their exits.

Barring a late change in Maguire’s fate, it remains unlikely that United make a defensive signing now.

