Jean-Clair Todibo seeks clarity on future



Jean-Clair Todibo is seeking a definitive resolution to his future over the coming days, according to a report in France.

Score.Fr, a French sports outlet, contend the central defender wants to be “fixed” on his location this season and beyond and is growing frustrated at the uncertainty.

Todibo continues to be linked with Manchester United, who wish to add a centre-back to their defensive ranks this summer. The inability to sell Harry Maguire has presented an obstacle to this however.

United are unable to fund the pursuit of a new defender without first selling their former captain. A one out, one in policy is governing business at Old Trafford at this juncture of the summer window.

A prospective move for Maguire to join West Ham had, at one point, seemed close to completion, though this deal subsequently fell through; a dispute over a pay-off between United and Maguire thought to be at the heart of this.

West Ham have now confirmed a deal for Kostantinos Mavropanos, the former Arsenal centre-half, indicating their continued pursuit of Maguire is out of the question.

This uncertainty over the Englishman’s future is filtering into the doubts over Todibo’s.

The French defender is a quintessential centre-back befitting of an Erik ten Hag team. Possessing the frame and speed to operate in a high line system, Todibo is equally adept with the ball at his feet, capable of playing out from the back with ease.

Technical proficiency is a pre-requisite for a player signed to play in Ten Hag’s defensive system; the costly acquisition of his former starlets – Lisandro Martínez and Andre Onana – demonstrating the skillset the Dutch manager values.

Todibo would, therefore, be a perfect fit on the right-hand side of United’s defence.

Though Raphaël Varane is the undisputed first-choice in this position, the former Real Madrid man turned 30 in April and is prone to injury.

He also does not possess the build-up play abilities Ten Hag usually targets, but his defensive abilities and leadership qualities are thought to be particularly appreciated by his manager. Long term, however, the Dutchman may wish for a younger option more stylistically suited to his style of football.

Todibo would be a capable deputy for his French compatriot, with the ability to take over from Varane over the next few seasons. At a bare minimum, he would constitute a significant upgrade on Maguire.

Maguire’s insistence on staying and fighting for his place at Old Trafford is hindering such a move however. And the report of the Frenchman’s desire for clarity suggests he will not be waiting much longer for United to make their move, perhaps preferring to commit to another season at Nice.

Todibo is thought to be content with the French club – where he has re-established himself following a disappointing move early in his career to Barcelona – but is open to a move to bigger team in Europe.

If United continue to dilly dally, however, the centre back may choose the certainty of Nice rather than the uncertainty of a possible move to Manchester.

