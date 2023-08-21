Sofyan Amrabat, a Manchester United target, was an unused substitute during Fiorentina’s weekend win over Genoa in Serie A.

And Joe Barone is seemingly still planning for Amrabat’s departure, with the Fiorentina General Manager quoted by Labaro Viola as saying his club “are always ready for other entries and exits.”

Barone stopped short of naming the Moroccan directly, but with his admission that “If there’s someone who isn’t happy, we can satisfy him between now and the end of the transfer window,” it is difficult to imagine who else he might have meant.

The hard-working playmaker remains Erik ten Hag’s top transfer target as he looks for an addition capable of beefing up his midfield while being reliable in possession.

Amrabat, as The Peoples Person has examined elsewhere, certainly fits the bill, and United’s opening two Premier League fixtures underline the need for more variety in the engine room.

Man United are reportedly “almost certain” to launch a bid before the end of the transfer window and are said to have agreed personal terms with the player over a month ago.

And their path appears to have cleared, with other interested parties seemingly disappearing from the picture in the last few weeks.

Juventus boss Massimo Allegri distanced his club from further additions, while Barcelona’s financial situation is thought to have ended their interest early on.

More recently, Liverpool signed Wataru Endo on Friday, lessening their need for further midfield additions after having already added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to their ranks this summer.

Amrabat is dead set on a transfer, and it certainly seems that his preference is to reunite with his former manager Erik ten Hag.

For United’s part, there is still space in the squad that must be cleared before any more incomings can be sought.

With Donny van de Beek and Brandon Williams omitted from the matchday squad due to negotiations with other clubs, it seems that all the pieces are falling into place for Sofyan Amrabat to become a Manchester United player.