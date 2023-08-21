Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma contact Manchester United about signing Mason Greenwood



AS Roma are interested in signing Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

After conducting an internal investigation for months, United finally confirmed that Greenwood is set to leave the club.

The Red Devils were initially understood to be keen on bringing the Englishman back but when their plan was revealed by The Athletic’s Adam Crafton, they were forced to reconsider amidst backlash from supporters and prominent personalities.

United Chief Executive Officer Richard Arnold explained to supporters in an open letter that reintegration was one of the outcomes they contemplated.

Arnold further stated that while their inquiry concluded that Greenwood “did not commit the acts he was charged with”, the player’s acceptance of his own mistakes in how events unfolded meant that he could no longer carry on as a United player.

The 21-year-old is expected to rebuild his career elsewhere, away from the glare of Old Trafford, where he has been since childhood.

talkSPORT have reported that Roma are one of a number of clubs in Italy keen on adding Greenwood to their ranks.

As per their sources, Mourinho’s side would be willing to hand the Carrington academy graduate a lifeline.

This is backed by 90min reporter Graeme Bailey.

Bailey says, “Jose Mourinho‘s Roma are one of a number of clubs to have contacted Manchester United to register their interest in signing England international Mason Greenwood.”

This is not the first time the Giallorossi have been linked to Greenwood.

A month ago, it came out that Mourinho had reached out to the United star to offer him an escape route from his troubles in England.

