

Manchester United are continuing to pursue midfield reinforcements as the summer transfer window draws to a close, following their disappointing start to the season.

The club have been linked with a host of midfielders in recent weeks, but a report today indicates United are potentially targeting not one but two additions before the September 1st deadline.

90min contend officials are working on deals for both Ryan Gravenberch and Sofyan Amrabat, though these moves are contingent on outbound transfers from Old Trafford.

The report indicates sources at Old Trafford have refused to rule out the prospect of both midfielders joining this summer in a double swoop.

A prospective transfer for Amrabat has already been “lined up” with Fiorentina, while United continue to explore a range of options in relation to Gravenberch.

United would “prefer” a loan move, with an option to buy, for the player Erik ten Hag gave his debut to at Ajax. Liverpool continue to be linked with a similar deal for Gravenberch with the Dutch player open to a move to English football.

Bayern are thought to be “resistant” to selling their midfielder, though if they must, they would prefer a “permanent transfer.”

A similar deal is thought to be the only one being discussed in regards to Amrabat, not a loan. The Fiorentina man also worked under Ten Hag at FC Utrecht. A report by The Peoples Person contends United will “almost certainly” bid for the Moroccan towards the end of this window.

Either move is dependent on United further clearing deadwood from their squad, however, having already seen Fred depart to join Turkish side Fenerbahçe.

Donny van de Beek continues to be linked away from Old Trafford, with Ten Hag refusing to include him in the match day squad due to “ongoing negotiations” with another club.

Additionally, Hannibal Mejbri is linked with a loan move this season while the future of Scott McTominay remains unclear.

If United are able to shift some of these players in the coming days, deals could be quickly struck for Amrabat and Gravenberch to replace them, helping to buttress the porous midfield unit.

The initial feeling had been United would target only one additional midfielder late in the window, but the disastrous result against Tottenham Hotspur may have changed the club’s mind.

