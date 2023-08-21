Manchester United certain to bid for Sofyan Amrabat in the last few days of the transfer window



Manchester United’s need to strengthen further before the summer window closes is clear to see after the performance the team put in in their opening two games.

It is in midfield where United are most vulnerable with the current team selection and tactics leaving Casemiro too susceptible to opposition counters and so far, the Brazilian has looked pretty ordinary.

He needs help alongside him and a new defensive midfielder is the need of the hour and manager Erik ten Hag had identified this aspect long back, hence the club’s interest in Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

Amrabat required at OT

The pair had worked together back during their FC Utrecht days and the Moroccan has so far remained steadfast in his wish to join his former coach at Old Trafford.

United had reportedly agreed personal terms with the 26-year-old more than a month back but since then, there has almost been radio silence from the club’s end.

The likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Saudi clubs had attempted to lure him away from the Serie A with higher wage offers but he refused them in order to achieve his goal of playing in the Premier League.

However, with United struggling to sell players and raise enough capital for a bid, a bid has so far remained elusive and this delay has troubled the Morocco international.

Liverpool had entered the scene with manager Jurgen Klopp even speaking to the midfielder personally in order to change his mind about his future destination.

However, as per Il Tirreno, United will “almost certainly” bid before the end of the summer window with the Merseyside club leaving the race post their signing of Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart.

“The clubs that have looked for him with varying interest and some just mentioned have gradually moved away, the last being Liverpool who in the middle of the week decided to focus on the Japanese Endo from Stuttgart.

Last-minute bid incoming?

“And then only Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United remains, former Amrabat coach in Utrecht, and Juventus below deck who will almost certainly make an attempt in the final days if not in the last few hours to try to lower the price.

“An attempt destined to fail and Pradè was clear: the satisfaction must come from the player, but also from Fiorentina, so whoever wants it must guarantee 30 million (including bonuses) and it applies to Juventus as well as Manchester United.”

It is clear to see that United’s attempts at getting a last-minute discount are likely to fail. It remains to be seen when United finally decide to act if at all.

One thing is for certain, the manager and the club need a lift and Amrabat’s signing would certainly deliver it.

