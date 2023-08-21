Manchester United offer Ryan Gravenberch contract

Ryan Gravenberch has received contract offers from Manchester United and Liverpool, with the player keen on a move to secure more playing time.

That is according to Simon Mullock of the The Mirror, who claims that the former Ajax midfielder has become frustrated after not featuring in either of Bayern Munich’s opening two fixtures.

Initially, it was thought that Gravenberch was happy to stay in Munich after the club turned down approaches earlier in the summer.

And, as reported by The Peoples Person, Thomas Tuchel recently talked up the player’s ability, discussing his plans for the 21-year-old.

However, actions speak louder than words, and with Gravenberch very much on the periphery, it now appears that he is keen to move.

With EURO 2024 on the horizon, the dynamic midfielder is fearful of losing his place in the Dutch National Team squad should his minutes remain so infrequent.

Interest from the fierce Premier League rivals has intensified over the last week, with Bayern thought to value Gravenberch around the £22m-mark.

There is also the possibility of a loan agreement, an idea that was floated last month, as has previously been relayed.

Whether that would include an option to buy is unclear at this stage, although with time both on the player’s side and in his contract, Bayern may prefer to see how Gravenberch develops were he to leave on loan.

To some extent that would suit Man United, who are currently unable to bring players in without first raising funds through player sales.

But whether or not Ryan Gravenberch is the correct profile of player is a matter for debate. An adventurous number eight, the Dutchman plays in a role that can currently be occupied by captain Bruno Fernandes, summer signing Mason Mount, the experienced Christian Eriksen, and academy graduate and Scott McTominay. Young Kobbie Mainoo was also recently name-checked by Ten Hag as a player set for a breakout season in the position.

More to the point, the only natural holding midfielder in the squad is Casemiro and that is not a problem that Gravenberch will be able to solve.